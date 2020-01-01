In The First Quiet Place 2 Trailer, Sound-Hunting Monsters May Be the Least of This Family's Problems

Don’t make a sound. Image : Paramount Pictures ( YouTube

It’s not just monsters they have to watch out for anymore. The first trailer has arrived for A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski’s surprise horror hit, which sees Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her family venturing beyond their home and finding that sound-detecting creatures aren’t the only threat.



Directed and co-written by Krasinski—returning to his behind-the-scenes role from the first film—the sequel comes after Ev elyn, her kids, and their new baby managed to survive an encounter with the monsters that hunt by sound... partially thanks to the sacrifice by the Abbott family patriarch, played by Krasinski. At the end of the film, the family discovered that Regan Abbott’s (Millicent Simmonds) hearing aid emitted a frequency that could temporarily paralyze the monsters, giving the family a fighting chance out in the bigger world.

Determined to survive, the silent but deadly family is heading out into the world to find others and hopefully band together. But that might not go as well as they’d like, as some of their fellow survivors—which include Djimon Hounsou and a survivalist played by Cillian Murphy —may present a different threat to the Abbotts. But that’s not all: As we see in the trailer, we’re also flashing back to the terrifying origin of the monsters, which may help shed some light on the overall mystery.

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in theaters on March 20, 2020.

