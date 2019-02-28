Image: Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

In the world of Netflix’s new French-language dystopian thriller, finding one’s true love in the near future is something that most people aspire to do, particularly because all of the guessing’s been taken out of the equation thanks to a new technological development: the Osmosis app.

After installing the application into their bodies, Osmosis is able to bore into the depths of users’ consciousnesses in order to get to know them and help find the ideal match. But the cutting edge technology isn’t quite ready for public use and what a group of early beta testers begin to realize is that while Osmosis is excellent at helping you find love, “love” can mean a number of different things—some of them wonderful, and some of them terrifying.

Osmosis hits Netflix March 29.