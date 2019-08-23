Image: Lucasfilm

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Live-action Star Wars is returning to TV with The Mandalorian, the first non-animated Star Wars TV project since the infamous Caravan of Courage. Now, we finally have a look of what to expect from Disney+ and Jon Favreau’s mysterious tale of a wanderer on the outer rim of the galaxy far, far away.



After fans got a brief taste at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, Lucasfilm has finally lifted a slightly larger lid off of The Mandalorian at D23.

Set after the events of Return of the Jedi—and the downfall of the Empire—The Mandalorian follows the journey of a mysterious, a gun-slinging bounty hunter known only as the Mandalorian, as he navigates the lawless post-Imperial world of scum and villainy, performing a dangerous mission for a guild of Bounty Hunters.

Advertisement

You can also check out a new poster for the series below, released ahead of the panel today.

Advertisement

Starring Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian alongside a host of actors including Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef, as well as Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and the newly announced Ming-Na Wen, best known for her roles in Mulan and Agents of SHIELD, the first episode of The Mandalorian will be available on November 12 in the U.S. with the launch of Disney+.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.