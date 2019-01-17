Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Rooster Teeth

In the futuristic world of Rooster Teeth’s upcoming animated series gen:LOCK, international conflicts are no longer fought with traditional weapons, but with sophisticated, humanoid mechas that can only be piloted by unique individuals.

The series follows Vanguard pilot Julian Chase (Michael B. Jordan), who is called upon to join the latest battle to protect his people from their foes. But Julian’s prowess on the field leads to an unexpected turn of events that change his life--and might just turn the tide on the war he’s so committed to winning.

gen:LOCK hits Rooster Teeth on January 26.

