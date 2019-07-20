Image: CBS All Access

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The first teaser for Patrick Stewart’s return as an older, traumatized Jean-Luc Picard gave us a hell of a reveal: Starfleet’s finest is no longer actually at Starfleet. But at San Diego Comic-Con, we’ve been given a glimpse at just what the former Captain of the Enterprise is up to. And, turns out, he’s in for one hell of a ride.



Set in the wake of the destruction of Romulus during the events of the first Star Trek Kelvin timeline movie (it’s a long, suitably time-bending story), Star Trek: Picard follows the titular former captain of the Enterprise after he has formally retired from Starfleet. But Picard finds himself thrust back into action, building a team for a new mission concerning the lingering spectre of an all-too-familiar threat...

International audiences can see the trailer here, on Twitter.

He’s not alone though, to the surprise of us all: Star Trek: Picard sees Jean-Luc recruit returning faces from Voyager and The Next Generation: Seven of Nine, Data, and Hugh the Borg from the TNG season five episode “I, Borg,” with Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, and Jonathan Del Arco all reprising their roles. Alongside some new characters—including actors Isa Briones (playing Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor)—Jean-Luc finds himself back in the Captain’s chair forming a new crew after a mysterious young woman enters his life claiming she faces mortal peril.

Advertisement

Those new and familiar names aren’t the only ones in Picard, however—also confirmed by showrunner Michael Chabon at the panel? Jonathan Frakes (who is also directing several episodes of the series) and Marina Sirtis will reprise their roles as Will Riker and Deanna Troi!

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard hits CBS All Access early 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.