In the First Enola Holmes Trailer, Millie Bobby Brown Is on the Case

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:enola holmes
enola holmes millie bobby brown henry cavill netflix streaming sam claflin Helena Bonham Carter sherlock holmes Adeel Akhtar Fiona Shaw Burn Gorman Stranger Things
Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) poses with her detective brothers.
Photo: Robert Viglaski/Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Make way, Henry Cavill’s hair, there’s a new detective in town. Netflix has released the first trailer for Enola Holmes, which sees Millie Bobby Brown donning her own inspector’s cap to search for her missing mother—even as her brothers try (and fail) to keep her from it.

Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things’ Brown as the titular heroine, the youngest child of the mysterious Mrs. Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter). Her older brothers, Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), have long since left the nest, leaving Enola and her mother to spend their days alone...which is exactly the way Enola likes it. However, as you see in the trailer, everything changes when Enola finds herself in an empty house, her mother nowhere to be found.

The young Holmes enlists her brothers to help find their mother, but it seems they’re more preoccupied with turning her into a “proper lady.” Unwilling to let anything stand in her way, Enola runs away to solve the case herself. What ensues in a continent-spanning adventure that takes her into the great unknown, and turns her into the Holmes detective she was always meant to be. Just don’t ask her to embroider.

Enola Holmes—which also stars Burn Gorman, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtararrives on Netflix September 23.

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

DL Thurston

HBC as MBB’s mother is really some good casting.