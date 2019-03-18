Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Sabrina’s learned that, despite some allusions to the contrary, sometimes it’s good to be bad.



Netflix just gave us our first proper look at the surprisingly-soon return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, now dubbed as “Part 2” rather than necessarily season 2.

After going through her dark baptism in the first season, the trailer mainly focuses on Sabrina embracing a side of her that enjoys being more than a little naughty when it comes to her magical antics.

But lingering under all that is a doubt over whether she can keep her moral core as the darkness becomes stronger—and more alluring. But when she finds the balance of her magical and mortal lives coming out of flux—hand that maybe deals with darker forces aren’t just about the fun powers you get out of them—it seems like our teenage witch might have a few harder lessons to learn.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 hits Netflix April 5.

