Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Marvel

Even after Thanos snapped away half of all life on Earth, some of its mightiest heroes are asking the same questions we are: why didn’t Carol Danvers show up sooner? Well, allow Captain Danvers to give you the answer.



Good Morning America released the first official clip from Endgame this morning, giving us the closest thing to an “extended” look at the film we’ve had so far. It’s actually, in part, footage that was recently screened to press at Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon last week, but now we can actually see it instead of just reading descriptions.

I love Carol’s low-key arrogance of “well, let’s just go punch this guy and take his stuff” in this scene, but her best reaction is saved for when Rhodey asks that, if Carol’s so super, why hasn’t she showed up to help out in any of the Avenger’s previous adventures. The look on her face when he says it is brilliantly eye-rolling, but her response is much more diplomatic:

There are a lot of other planets in the universe...and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.

Advertisement

Awww, Carol! We’re with Thor, we like this one. Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters April 26.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.