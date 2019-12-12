In The Witcher's Final Trailer, a World Prepares for Magic and War

That coat is made for looking fabulous... and fighting baddies. Image : Netflix ( YouTube

The great war is about to begin, but all that matters is one girl.

The final trailer has arrived for Netflix’s The Witcher, bringing Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer the sorceress (Anya Chalotra) into the fray as they battle monsters and humans alike to protect a young woman who might be the key to saving or destroying them all.



The latest and final trailer focuses on a massive war being waged by Nilfgaard, a large and thriving country that built a global empire throughout the world of The Witcher by invading and taking over foreign countries, establishing them as provinces of the great Nilfgaardian Empire.

As the North struggles to fight back, there’s also the matter of protecting Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with strange abilities that could change the course of the world. It’s up to Geralt and Yennefer to protect her from Nilfgaard and any other foes that could threaten her safety—but first they’ve got to find out where she’s gone. Through all that, one thing is clear: Don’t touch Roach.

The Witcher debuts its first eight-episode season on Netflix December 20. It’s already been renewed for season two, which arrives sometime in 2021.

