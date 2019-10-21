We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer, an Awe-Inspiring Battle Begins

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
18.0K
68
1
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Good against evil. Light against Dark. A reborn Rebellion against the shadows of the Empire. The Skywalker Saga is entering its final hours—and it is, as an angry young wayward force user once said, time to let old things die.

Lucasfilm has just dropped our latest look at The Rise of Skywalker, the culmination of the Star Wars saga that first began in the void above Tatooine all those years ago. Everyone is preparing for a battle between light and dark that could change the galaxy forever.

What remains of General Leia Organa’s tattered Resistance after The Last Jedi has pulled out all the stops for to hold out one last time against the onslaught of the First Order, now under the command of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren—and now, we get to see what will become of their final effort. And also so many spaceships.

Advertisement

Here’s the brand new poster, too.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Confronting Fear is the Destiny of a Jedi

So, What Can a Force Ghost Do?
A Dark Vision Rises in New Footage From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Just Look at The Rise of Skywalker's Adorably Weird New Alien
Breaking Down the Secrets and Speculation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Spectacular First Trailer
In the Jawdropping First Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the End of a Saga Begins
Breaking Down the Ominous Portents of the New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Footage
Admiral Ackbar Has a Son, and He Could End Up in The Rise of Skywalker
The First Big Cameo of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Has Been Revealed
What Palpatine Left Behind

About the author

James Whitbrook
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

EmailTwitterPosts