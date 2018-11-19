Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Aquaman (Warner Bros.)

In our latest and apparently final new look at Aquaman before it washes over us next month, the war for Atlantis’ destiny really kicks off—so it’s a good thing Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) has been preparing for it his whole life.



This latest trailer is mostly about giving context to things we’ve seen before. It’s pretty much all about Arthur’s destiny, inherited from his mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman, who also briefly gets to kick some ass in this trailer), preparing him to be not just the king, but the hero Atlantis needs to save it from itself. Or more specifically Arthur’s brother, the war-mongering Orm (Patrick Wilson).

It also, surprisingly, mostly adds that context with a ton of new little snippets of footage, giving us some really grandiose moments of scale in around a few quieter character bits—including a bunch of moments with Willem Dafoe’s Vulko, who’s been pretty absent from much of the trailers so far. There’s also lots of cool underwater action, whether it’s Arthur honing his Atlantean abilities or the all-out-war that breaks out by the film’s end (complete with a Giant Enemy Crab for good measure!). If you weren’t excited by what you’ve seen of Aquaman before, this trailer really goes for selling the epic underwater fantasy aspect of it in a really interesting way.

Hopefully the film can back that up—we’ll find out soon enough, when Aquaman swims into theaters December 21 (or a week earlier, if you’ve got Amazon Prime, apparently).