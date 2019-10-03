We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In the Creepy Trailer for Eli, a Mysterious Illness Is Way Less Scary Than What Happens Next

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Eli
607
Save
This is what agood” day for Eli looks like.
Photo: Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Eli is not doing well. He’s got a mysterious disease that necessitates he stay in a bubble, and when his parents find a hospital that allows him to be out of the bubble, the place is haunted and his doctors may be trying to kill him. So yeah, things are not going great for Eli.

Directed by Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Eli is a new horror movie coming to Netflix later this month. It stars Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), and Charlie Shotwell (Captain Fantastic) as the titular character. Check out the super creepy trailer below.

Advertisement

Anytime you can make a trailer where a sick boy in a bubble is actually safer and better off in the bubble, that’s a damn good trailer. The potential Munchausen syndrome by proxy stuff feels a little familiar, but no matter how many times you show creepy ghost kids, that shit is scary. And in this one, when she’s under his shirt and stuff? Yeah, that’s messed up in the best possible way.

Eli seems like a solid choice if you’re looking for a horror movie to watch on an spooky October evening in preparation for Halloween. It’ll be on Netflix October 18.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More Netflix

Netflix's Shadow and Bone Adaptation Adds Jessie Mei Li and Westworld's Ben Barnes
A Severed Hand Searches for Its Body in an Award-Winning Netflix Animated Film
The Stranger Things Season 4 Announcement Teaser Promises a Departure from Hawkins
BoJack Horseman Is Ending After 6 Seasons, and Here's the Therapeutic First Trailer
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Blooper Reel Is the Best Thing You'll See This Week
You Don't See Many Sci-Fi Murder Mysteries as Good as In the Shadow of the Moon

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts