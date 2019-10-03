In the Creepy Trailer for Eli, a Mysterious Illness Is Way Less Scary Than What Happens Next

This is what a “ good” day for Eli looks like. Photo : Netflix

Eli is not doing well. He’s got a mysterious disease that necessitates he stay in a bubble, and when his parents find a hospital that allows him to be out of the bubble, the place is haunted and his doctors may be trying to kill him. So yeah, things are not going great for Eli.

Directed by Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Eli is a new horror movie coming to Netflix later this month . It stars Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), and Charlie Shotwell (Captain Fantastic) as the titular character. Check out the super creepy trailer below.

Anytime you can make a trailer where a sick boy in a bubble is actually safer and better off in the bubble, that’s a damn good trailer. The potential Munchausen syndrome by proxy s tuff feels a little familiar, but no matter how many times you show creepy ghost kids, that shit is scary. And in this one, when she’s under his shirt and stuff? Yeah, that’s messed up in the best possible way.

Eli seems like a solid choice if you’re looking for a horror movie to watch on an spooky October evening in preparation for Halloween. It’ll be on Netflix October 18.

