That‚Äôs the thing about time travel shenanigans‚ÄĒeverything that happened before will happen again, and whatnot. But at least this time around there‚Äôs a few intriguing additions to the German drama Dark‚Äôs spooky middle chapter.



Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for Dark‚Äôs second ‚Äúcycle.‚ÄĚ The original season, which blew up on the streaming platform back in 2017, followed four families in the fictional German town of Winden, as investigations into a spate of child disappearances led to the uncovering of strange connections to events across time and space that had plagued the town in the 1950s and ‚Äė80s.

While this trailer is only slightly less cryptic than our previous look at the season, it does confirm one thing‚ÄĒthere‚Äôll be three ‚Äúcycles‚ÄĚ to Dark‚Äôs story, meaning this second season is now the middle chapter of a trilogy. So at least we know there‚Äôll be a definitive end to the mystery of whatever‚Äôs going down in Winden, even if we‚Äôre not going to get any hints of where it‚Äôll all head just yet.

What‚Äôs it all leading to for now, though? The new trailer gives us a little hint, and the answer‚Äôs not great‚ÄĒit‚Äôs downright apocalyptic. And we won‚Äôt have to wait all that long to learn more, since Dark‚Äôs second season drops June 21 on Netflix.



