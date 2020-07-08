We come from the future
In The Boys Season 2's Bloody First Trailer, Daddy's Home

James Whitbrook
Welcome back, Billy.
Image: Amazon Studios
The Butcher is back in action, and he’s arrived just in time for action that’s weirder and bloodier than ever.

Although we’ve seen clips and teases of The Boys’ return already, Amazon just dropped our first big trailer for the second season. Picking up where last season’s finale left up, Billy and the Boys are on the run from the law, having been declared public enemy number one by Vought and the Supes—including newcomer Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to stop fighting back against the superpowered assholes that have become the public face of American culture once Billy’s reunited with his friends and ready to bust some skulls.

Err, quite literally. Fair warning, this trailer gets quite sweary and quite gory, so be careful where you’re watching!

The first four episodes of The Boys’ second season will drop on Amazon on September 4, with the rest of the season airing weekly every Friday after.

