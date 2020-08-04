In The Boys' New Trailer, a Bloody Superhuman Storm Is Brewing

Homelander realizing how much of a threat Stormfront’s going to be. Screenshot : Amazon Studios

In the upcoming second season of Amazon’s The Boys, Stormfront, one of the original comics’ most terrifying characters, is set to make her arrival as a newly minted member of the Seven, the series’ twisted answer to DC’s Justice Justice League and Marvel’s Avengers. But they are, unbeknownst to the public, all engaged in various kinds of depravity when they’re not in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Though Stormfront’s new to t he Seven, the latest trailer for The Boys’ second season makes clear that she’s going to fit right in with her new colleagues, in no small part because she comes to the team with her own dark ulterior movies that seem to echo the character’s motivations in the comics. Where comics Stormfront was presented as being a raging white supremacist cooked up by German scientists, it appears as if she’ll be introduced in Amazon’s The Boys as an American product who’s meant to drum up support for the development of the country’s superhero program.

When Stormfront isn’t making her teammates uncomfortable by stealing all of their thunder (during rallies that increasingly feel like events designed to convince people to afford heroes more powers and rights to enforce the law themselves), the trailer features brief glimpses of a whole new patch of people with abilities that she wants to become part of her dream army. Of course, the Boys are going to jump at the opportunity to put the screws to the Seven and their new powerhouse, but the sheer level of destruction the Seven are willing to cause is going to make the Boys’ fight a grueling one.

Advertisement

The Boys season two premieres on September 4.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.