In the Big Mouth Season 4 Trailer, Anxiety Literally Sucks

Beth Elderkin
Nick (Nick Kroll) deals with a whole lotta anxiety.
Image: Netflix
Puberty isn’t just about getting acne and noticing your classmate looks really good today, it’s also a treasure trove of anxiety. Netflix’s Big Mouth is capitalizing on this all-too-familiar feeling in the first trailer for season four, which is also set to introduce Missy’s new voice actress.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Big Mouth season four, which sends the pubescent teens to summer camp—a total hotspot of mostly unsupervised hormonal activity. Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) finds that camp isn’t everything he thought it would be, a scenario that introduces a brand-new monster into the mix: Tito the Mosquito, played by Maria Bamford.

Tito is a representation of anxiety, something that all the teens experience over the course of the season. Luckily, another monster named Gratitoad (Zach Galifianakis) will be on-hand to help the teens through their issues. According to a press release, understanding and coping with anxiety is going to be an important theme in season four—something that I’m sure is bound to help the adults watching as much as the kids. I mean, who doesn’t have anxiety in 2020?

Season four will also introduce Ayo Edebiri, who’s taking over the role of Missy from Jenny Slate. The series announced the casting change earlier this year after facing backlash for having a white actress voice a Black character. Edebiri will be introduced in the penultimate episode of the season, “as her character continues to evolve,” and she will continue to voice Missy in future seasons.

Big Mouth returns to Netflix with season four on December 4.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

