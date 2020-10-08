Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 3's First Clip, Michael Burnham Crash Lands Into the Future

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: DiscoveryStar TrekNew York Comic ConNew York Comic Con 2020CBSCBS All AccessStreamingSonequa Martin-GreenDavid Ajala
17
Save
Michael’s in for a bumpy ride.
Michael’s in for a bumpy ride.
Image: CBS
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Star Trek: Discoverys third season is beaming in hot next week, depositing our heroes in a future unlike anything they’ve seen before—even with last season’s timey-wimey angelic shenanigans. But the landing is going to be a little bumpy for our heroes.

Advertisement

Just dropped as part of New York Comic-Con’s Star Trek Universe panel, CBS has revealed one more look at the show before we actually get to start watching it—our first look at the Discovery being flung into the year 3188.

Not just giving us a bumpy landing for Michael, as she zooms in wearing her angel suit, bounces off ships, and begins a nasty crash-landing, we also get our first look at one of the mysterious new characters arriving this season: David Ajala’s Book, who will become a big point of contact for Michael and the Discovery as they re-acclimatize to this future. Beyond, y’know, Michael pinging herself off his ship mid-chase.

Advertisement

He has a cat! His name’s Grudge. We love him already.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hey Prime Members, the Amazon Echo Auto Is Only $20 This Week
Echo Auto
Echo Auto

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season begins on CBS All Access October 15.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Microsoft Sets Fairer App Store Policies for Itself in Clear Dig at Apple

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies Are Finally Coming to 4K

Updates From Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More

If AMD's Big Zen 3 Claim Is True, Intel's In Trouble

DISCUSSION

513att
513att

I’m excited for the series, but I hope they handle the whole destruction of the Federation thing without throwing the past too much under the bus. In the new Star Wars films, it was depressing to witness the failure of the New Republic and the ineffectiveness of Luke, Han and Leia. It would be pretty terrible if it ends up that Picard somehow all caused this.