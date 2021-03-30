We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In Spiral: From the Book of Saw's New Trailer, Chris Rock Is Having a Pretty Bad Day

thenerdybird
Jill Pantozzi
6
Oh dear.
Screenshot: Lionsgate
Who’s ready for some frights? Lionsgate’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw has a brand new trailer today, and it reveals a bit more about what we can expect to see from Darren Lynn Bousman’s reboot of the horror franchise.

Chris Rock stars as a police officer in this soft-reboot continuation of the series, in which everyone knows the original Jigsaw killer is dead. So why is his precinct starting to get creepy deliveries that point to the contrary? Who could be picking up the killer’s ugly tasks? The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella, Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols, and the one and only Samuel L. Jackson also star. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official film description: “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is expected to hit theaters on May 14. We’ll let you know if that changes or if Lionsgate decides to be smart and release it on-demand at the same time.

Jill Pantozzi

Deputy Editor, io9. Loves cats.

signofthenine
signofthenine

Everybody get your shots! We could go...Back To The Theatres!