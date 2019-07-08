Image: All Images (Grey Matter/Bottleneck)

Every artist has their own unique style. Some produce work that’s broad and colorful; others prefer detailed and dark. Then there are some whose work is so spot-on accurate it’s hard to tell it’s not a photograph. Gabz is one of those artists.

Gabz, real name Grzegorz Domaradzki, has been lighting the pop culture art world on fire for some time now, with amazing posters for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and many others. This week though, he finally opens “I Am Gabz,” his first solo show at the Bottleneck Gallery in Brooklyn, NY. Co-presented by Grey Matter Art, the show is comprised of prints and originals spanning all manner of pop culture, and io9 is excited to debut posters for a few sci-fi movies you may have heard of: Alien and Star Wars.

The show’s opening is from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on July 12, and it remains on display through August 14. That’s when all of the below art, as well as over two dozen originals, will first be on sale.

We’ll start with the Alien, available in a regular edition...

...as well as a variant edition.

The regular is a 24 x 36 screenprint in an edition of 300 and costs $50. The variant is also a 24 x 36 screenprint but in an edition of 200 and costs $70.

Next up, Gabz has created a new three-print set to commemorate the original Star Wars trilogy in partnership with Lucasfilm and Acme Archives. The regulars are 18 x 24 inch giclées in an edition of 350. They’re $50 each or $145 for a matching set.

Too much color for you? Well, there’s also the variant set: 13 x 19 inch giclées in an edition of 100. These are $60 each and $175 for the set.

Advertisement

And, because we know you’re wondering, here’s what each set looks like side by side:

Again, the show kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on July 12 at the Bottleneck Gallery, which is at 60 Broadway in Brooklyn. Fans who show up and want to buy any of these posters or the originals will enter a lottery system to do so. No camping! Details can be found on the Bottleneck page.

