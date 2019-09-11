Photo: Robert Falconer (The CW)

How do you top a murder mystery, serial killer daddy, and a cult that seemingly disappeared off the face of the Earth? With a good old-fashioned kidnapping whodunnit. The first look at Riverdale’s fourth season teases another return to the most bananas town in America, where teenagers own cabaret clubs and Jughead may have been murdered by his best friends.

E! News unveiled the first teaser for Riverdale season four—following that truly bizarre season finale, complete with bear fights in the woods, the creepiest sibling reunion of all time, and a cliffhanger ending where Betty, Archie, and Veronica burned Jughead’s hat and promised to “never speak of this again.” This could mean only one thing: It’s senior year!

This time around, there’s even more mystery in the town of Riverdale. There’s still the case of that missing cult, and Betty gets attacked by a shadowed woman in what looks to be a Guardian Angels ensemble. The trailer also includes a few shots of a honeycomb, hinting at something new arriving on their doorstop.

Look, at this point you just have to accept that Riverdale is gonna Riverdale. It’s season four, it’d got nothing to prove anymore. It’s going to be dramatic soap opera reveals and fabulous red outfits from here on out. However, there will be some time for deeper storytelling—the season will open with a tribute episode for Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year.

Riverdale returns on October 9.

