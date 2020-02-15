In Quibi's The Stranger, Dane DeHaan Is a Terrifying Killer

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Quibi, Quibi, you odd beast. High production quality, tiny episodes. A new format for television, or a bizarre experiment? I honestly have no idea. But I do know that some of the shows coming out for it are a little intriguing.

Like The Stranger, which has strong American Psycho vibes and slasher energy. Starring Maika Monroe (Honey Boy) and Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), it’s very much a story of an Uber pickup gone terribly wrong. Turns out, DeHaan’s character is a serial killer, and now he’s unleashing his creepiest gazes and worst threats at Monroe’s character. From director Veena Sud (The Lie) , this could be a trashy slasher with a stereotypical plot and progression, or it could grow into something more compelling.



Either way, DeHaan plays a compelling creep. I’d check out at least ten minutes of this just to see him mug for the camera for a while. The Stranger comes to Quibi in April.

