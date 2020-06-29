In Pure Deadpool Fashion, Watch Ryan Reynolds Ruin an X-Men Reunion

Things are about to go very wrong in this X-Men reunion. Image : YouTube

We’ve seen Back to the Future. We’ve seen Ghostbusters. We’ve seen Lord of the Rings. And now, it’s time for the X-Men. Well, kind of.

As part of a fundraising concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman joined up with Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Famke Janssen to do a Zoom reunion for the 20th anniversary of X-Men. Only, it didn’t go that well once another member of the X-Universe dropped in: Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

Of course, that was the plan all along and it’s all just an elaborate joke, but that makes what happens next even better. It’s short, sweet, and absolutely worth a watch.

Reynolds brings in the other Jean Grey ( Sophie Turner) and the other Professor X ( James McAvoy) to poke fun at the absurdity of the Fox X-Men timeline. That’s funny on its own—b ut that button, bringing in Sabertooth, Liev Schreiber, puts the perfect punctuation on the staged- but-still- hilarious Zoom reunion.

While the cinematic future of Deadpool and the X-Men are in doubt at the moment, videos like this remind us that despite a few very, very bad movies, and the fact the directors of the first three films have each been accused of horrific real-world things, the X-Men movies of the past two decades were, in fact, good. Even when they were bad, the fact the actors have a sense of humor about it all sees to that.

