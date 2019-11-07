We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In Pixar's Soul Teaser Trailer, the Power of Music Transcends Life Itself

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:soul
10.8K
37
2
Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) has a dream that will never die.
Image: Disney (YouTube)
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

A middle-school band teacher who yearns to pursue a career as a jazz musician all of a sudden finds his dream (and life) cut short. The first trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Soul is beautiful, traumatic, and really promising, looking at who we are deep down and what it means to have “soul.”

Directed by Peter Docter and Kemp Powers, Soul stars Jamie Foxx as a teacher named Joe Gardner whose true passion is jazz music, but his career continues failing to get off the ground. Sadly, just as he’s about to get a break, an accident involving a manhole kills him and puts his soul in what looks to be the afterlife, where he comes across another soul named 22 (Tina Fey) who no longer sees Earth as anything special.

Soul features original jazz music from Jon Batiste and a score by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who have been busy lately), and looks like another fantastic journey into the unknown from the folks behind Coco and Inside Out. In a press statement, Docter said the plot of the film was inspired by his son and looking at how our personalities develop—looking at nature versus nurture and how much of ourselves may be instilled in us before we’re even born.

Advertisement

“The instant he was born, he already had a personality,” Docter said. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”

Soul arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More From Pixar

The New Trailer for Pixar's Onward Is Filled With Suburban Fantasy...and Half a Dad?
This Toy Story 4 Alternate Ending Would've Screwed Over Bo Peep
From Mandalorians to Mulan, Our Favorite Reveals From This Year's D23 Expo
We Saw 8 Minutes of Pixar's Onward, About Brothers Questing to Bring Their Dad Back to Life
Everything We Learned About Disney's Upcoming Movies: Frozen 2, Cruella, Pixar's Soul, and More
Liveblog: All the Movie News From the D23 Expo 2019 Panel

About the author

Beth Elderkin
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

TwitterPosts