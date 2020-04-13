In Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' New Trailer, the Devil Is Working

Natalie Dormer as the devil, maybe. Image : Showtime

In Showtime’s upcoming Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the most primordial evil makes its way to Los Angeles in what appears to be an attempt at capitalizing on the city’s sizable population of glamorous sinners. In the latest trailer, you see that the show’s heroes have every intention of staving off the demon, but they’re having one hell of a time trying to accomplish their goal.

What’s most menacing about the demon Madga (Natalie Dormer) is that she seems to keenly understand that the best way to sow chaos in America is by tapping into racial animus that leads to people turning vicious and attacking one another.

On some level, detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) knows precisely what kind of demonic enemy he’s trying to track down. And yet, he’s but a mortal man who still has to combat the everyday obstacles that regular people present so there’s no telling whether he’s actually prepared to fight the good fight.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts with its first episode, “Santa Muerta,” on April 26.

