We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

In Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' New Trailer, the Devil Is Working

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Penny Dreadful: City of ANgels
Penny Dreadful: City of ANgelsPenny DreadfulNatalie DormerDaniel ZovattoShowtime
1
Save
Natalie Dormer as the devil, maybe.
Natalie Dormer as the devil, maybe.
Image: Showtime
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

In Showtime’s upcoming Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the most primordial evil makes its way to Los Angeles in what appears to be an attempt at capitalizing on the city’s sizable population of glamorous sinners. In the latest trailer, you see that the show’s heroes have every intention of staving off the demon, but they’re having one hell of a time trying to accomplish their goal.

Advertisement

What’s most menacing about the demon Madga (Natalie Dormer) is that she seems to keenly understand that the best way to sow chaos in America is by tapping into racial animus that leads to people turning vicious and attacking one another.

On some level, detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) knows precisely what kind of demonic enemy he’s trying to track down. And yet, he’s but a mortal man who still has to combat the everyday obstacles that regular people present so there’s no telling whether he’s actually prepared to fight the good fight.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts with its first episode, “Santa Muerta,” on April 26.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Fitbit's Charge 4 Is a Great Tracker That's Come at a Weird Time

Updates From The Suicide Squad, The Walking Dead, and More

Wizards of the Coast Is Releasing Free Dungeons & Dragons Resources to Get You Through the Quarantine

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Reveals Its First Look at Paul Atreides