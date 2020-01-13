In Penny Dreadful: City of Angel's First Teaser, Natalie Dormer Serves Up Retro Glamour and Simmering Evil

Eyeshadow goals. Image : Showtime

While we’ll always have a soft spot in our black hearts for Vanessa Ives and her grim version of Victorian England, we’re more than excited to see what Penny Dreadful has in store now that it’s packed up a whole new cast (including Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer) and premise, and moved to 1938 Los Angeles.



Showtime just shared its first teaser for gothic horror series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which kicks off with what looks like a slasher-movie twist on L.A. Confidential before showing us Dormer’s character—a stylish demon named Magda who can change her shape at will. We also get glimpses of the story’s main conflicts, as the LAPD’s first Latino detective (Daniel Zovatto) and his family face displacement thanks to a massive Los Angeles freeway construction project while he and his partner (Nathan Lane) are tasked with solving a hideous murder.

We also get a peek at Magda’s sister, Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), as well as some other flashes of 1930s culture beyond cars and fashion—including what sure looks like a version of evangelical superstar Aimee Semple McPherson, and, inevitably, Nazis. There’s always gotta be some Nazis.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels hits Showtime on April 26.

