Oh, Klaus, oh no. Photo : All images via Netflix

Look, it’s been a wild time for everyone, let alone the time-hopping heroes of Umbrella Academy. You’ll be forgiven for some of them letting their hair get a bit out of place. Or, really, a lot out of place.



Netflix has revealed the first look at Umbrella Academy’s upcoming sophomore season, and our first glimpse at what the family’s getting up to after it traveled back in time at the end of season one in an attempt to stop the end of the world happening.