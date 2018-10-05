Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Syfy (YouTube)

What do you do when the world, both mundane and magical, have been turned upside down...but the one person needed to “FIX! THIS!” doesn’t know what the fork you’re talking about? Surround yourself with kittens, of course. The Magicians has revealed its season four release date and shared the first clip featuring the return of the beloved (and wicked) ram god, Ember.

Showrunners Sera Gamble and John McNamara announced during New York Comic Con that The Magicians will return with season 4 on January 23, and our beloved Magicians don’t know who the crap they are nowadays. After they completed their quest to find the seven keys to restore access to magic, the Library (with the help of Dean Fogg, played by Rick Worthy) swooped in to take control...erasing almost everyone’s memories in the process. Magic has now become a bureaucracy, and that’s not going to fly with gods like Ember.

Now stuck on Earth with new identities and no idea they can do magic, Quentin (Jason Ralph), Julia (Stella Maeve), Penny 23 (Arjun Gupta), Kady (Jade Tailor) are just trying to get by. But there are complications. High King Margo (Summer Bishil), who now thinks she’s a magazine editor named Janet (a fun nod to Lev Grossman’s book series), has been summoned to fix Fillory’s shit, even though she thinks it’s all a trip while chilling at Jeff Goldblum’s house. And of course, you’ve got Eliot (Hale Appleman), who’s been taken over by The Monster, a Thing That Wants™ in search of, well, something. I’m guessing we’re not going to like it.

