In Monsters of Man's First Trailer, Robots Engage in Some Criminal War Games

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:Exclusive
Exclusivemonsters of manrobotssci-fistreamingneal mcdonough
3
1
Pretty sure this isn’t one of Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics.
Image: 11:11 Entertainment
A corrupt CIA operative and a robotics company decide to test out their new animatronic army in a remote part of the jungle. But when it turns out some American doctors have seen their crimes, it becomes a race to survive so the truth can be known.

io9 can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Monsters of Man, a new film from Mark Toia about an illegal military operation gone wrong. Neal McDonough stars as Major, a CIA agent who’s working with a robotics company as part of efforts to engineer the next wave of robotic warfare. But as you see in the trailer, the operation to wipe out a drug manufacturing camp is not only an inhumane attack on dozens of people: It has witnesses.

It turns out that six volunteer doctors, led by Boller (Jose Rosete), were stationed at the camp to help with medical needs. Now they’ve become targets of the robots, as the CIA wants to prove the robots are worth a huge military contract. Major orders the robots to “kill them all,” and it turns into a deadly hunt in the jungle to wipe out anyone who could share the government’s crimes with the world.

We’ve also got a look at the poster for the upcoming film.

Illustration for article titled In iMonsters of Man/is First Trailer, Robots Engage in Some Criminal War Games
Image: 11:11 Entertainment
Monsters of Man is set to come out digitally on December 8. The film has an Indiegogo campaign to help fund the release, which you can find more information about here.

DISCUSSION

remyporter
Remy Porter

“The Most Dangerous Short Circuit”