In Monsters of Man's First Trailer, Robots Engage in Some Criminal War Games

Pretty sure this isn’t one of Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. Image : 11:11 Entertainment

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

A corrupt CIA operative and a robotics company decide to test out their new animatronic army in a remote part of the jungle. But when it turns out some American doctors have seen their crimes, it becomes a race to survive so the truth can be known.

Advertisement

io9 can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Monsters of Man, a new film from Mark Toia about an illegal military operation gone wrong. Neal McDonough stars as Major, a CIA agent who’s working with a robotics company as part of efforts to engineer the next wave of robotic warfare. But as you see in the trailer, the operation to wipe out a drug manufacturing camp is not only an inhumane attack on dozens of people: It has witnesses.

It turns out that six volunteer doctors, led by Boller (Jose Rosete), were stationed at the camp to help with medical needs. Now they’ve become targets of the robots, as the CIA wants to prove the robots are worth a huge military contract. Major orders the robots to “kill them all,” and it turns into a deadly hunt in the jungle to wipe out anyone who could share the government’s crimes with the world.

Advertisement

We’ve also got a look at the poster for the upcoming film.

Image : 11:11 Entertainment

Monsters of Man is set to come out digitally on December 8. The film has an Indiegogo campaign to help fund the release, which you can find more information about here.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.