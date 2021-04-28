In Luca's New Trailer, the Human World Is a Terrifying Delight

Luca and Alberto spying on a human fisherman. Screenshot : Disney+/Pixar

Luca, Disney and Pixar’s new film from director Enrico Casarosa, follows two young sea monster boys as they wander from the relative safety of their secretive, underwater community to the surface world where humans and other land-dwelling creatures live in the open air. Both Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) know they’re supposed to remain hidden in the ocean, but where’s the fun in that?

In Luca’s latest trailer, Alberto, who has a history of breaking their people’s rules about the surface, encourages Luca to experience all the wonder there is to be found outside of the ocean, and because both amphibians are able to transform into human guises, it isn’t long before they muster up the courage to journey into a nearby human town. It’s there that the boys meet characters like Giulia (Emma Berman), and her gruff fisherman father Massimo (Marco Barricelli) who has a keen sense (and desire to chop up) things that swim.

As much of a The Little Mermaid vibe as there is running through Luca’s story , you can see the attention to detail that went into creating the movie’s dreamy, sundrenched atmosphere that oozes nostalgia for summers spent on the Italian coast. O f course, vibes alone are seldom enough, and it’s going to be interesting to see what else Luca has in store that’ll set it apart from Disney’s other films involving talking sea life , but it’s looking like regardless of what direction the story goes it, Luca’s adventures among humans is going to be pretty to look at, at the very least.

io9 will have more on Luca later today. The film hits Disney+ on June 18.

