In Love, Death, and Robots Season 2, Poop Droids Are the Future

Netflix’s wild sci-fi animated anthology Love, Death, and Robots returns next month with tales of post-apocalypses, children in haunted houses, and flying techno-whales. But it’s the AI pooper-scooper in this new trailer for the show that has me the most intrigued.
Partially that’s because the trailer does highlight a big dog-turd, which is abducted by an awkward-looking robot who’s also walking the dog. But given this is Deadpool director Tim Miller and Fight Club director David Fincher’s series, there’s obviously something bizarre that happens in the short featuring the ‘bot, and I can’t imagine how a poop-robot can go wrong. Oh, sure, it could just not scoop poop, but that wouldn’t make for the sort of bananas story that the series is already known for.
The dark secret of the poop-bot will be revealed on May 14, when season two of Love, Death, and Robots premieres on Netflix. Season three is also already on the way, and is due next year.
DISCUSSION
I hope they give that “non-consistent ordering of episodes” thing a skip this time around. In an anthology series like this, with wildly differing creative teams and intents and styles and such, some of which go into some heavy subjects with glee, just being able to tell friends “skip episode 1, 6 and 14 unless you feel comfortable dealing with sexual assault themes” is kiiiiinda useful.
Also, yeah, that’s an important thing to keep in mind here: There’s basically no connection between any of the individual episodes (at least in the first season) beyond “its sci-fi stuff”. Most to all of them have different directors, different production studios, adaptation from different writers’ works (although most of the episodes were adapted by Philip Gelatt)...
Its an “anthology” like some of those sci-fi short story anthologies you find in bookstores, where some publisher buys up the rights to a bunch of interesting stories, maybe based on a broad theme but often not, and bundles them all together. This isn’t a criticism, I bought a bunch of those books way back when because it was interesting way to read a lot of interesting stories, but its important to remember when talking about them: It’s not “Love, Death & Robots is X”, but rather “Story Y, which is part of Love, Death & Robots, is X”.