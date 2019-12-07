In Free Guy's First Trailer, Ryan Reynolds is the Only Dude for the Job

Ryan Reynolds, just being a guy. Image : 20th Century Fox

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

What if you were able to break the boundaries of the role society placed you in? And what if you were, also, literally, a video game character? And what if you were also played by Ryan Reynolds in a new motion picture? Wait. Hang on. This metaphor has fallen apart.

Let me try again: In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, just a dude living a monotonous, not-at-all meaningful life as a bank teller. Until he finds out that the reason his life isn’t meaningful is because he’s in an open-world video game, and he’s not a player character. Reclaiming his agency and some snazzy new player-character gear, he becomes the freest guy around, rubbing shoulders with the players, fighting the bad guys, and becoming a bonafide hero.

In the movie’s first trailer, we see Reynolds, alongside co-stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rey Howery, and Taika Waititi, having a blast as the simulated reality of Guy’s video game starts to fall apart. It looks silly but in a charming, incredibly Ryan Reynolds sort of way, and it seems like it could be a lot of fun.



Advertisement

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy will open in theaters July 3, 2020.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.