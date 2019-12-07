In Free Guy's First Trailer, Ryan Reynolds is the Only Dude for the Job

What if you were able to break the boundaries of the role society placed you in? And what if you were, also, literally, a video game character? And what if you were also played by Ryan Reynolds in a new motion picture? Wait. Hang on. This metaphor has fallen apart.
Let me try again: In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, just a dude living a monotonous, not-at-all meaningful life as a bank teller. Until he finds out that the reason his life isn’t meaningful is because he’s in an open-world video game, and he’s not a player character. Reclaiming his agency and some snazzy new player-character gear, he becomes the freest guy around, rubbing shoulders with the players, fighting the bad guys, and becoming a bonafide hero.
In the movie’s first trailer, we see Reynolds, alongside co-stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rey Howery, and Taika Waititi, having a blast as the simulated reality of Guy’s video game starts to fall apart. It looks silly but in a charming, incredibly Ryan Reynolds sort of way, and it seems like it could be a lot of fun.
Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy will open in theaters July 3, 2020.
