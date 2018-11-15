Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW (Entertainment Weekly)

The rest of our erstwhile DC/CW heroes in the upcoming Elseworlds crossover might be getting their Freaky Friday on and embracing the team-up madness, but Kate Kane? She’s got work to do. Bat-work to do.



Entertainment Weekly has revealed our first “actual” look at Ruby Rose in action as Batwoman—“actual” in that, instead of a heavily overlit photoshoot look at the CW’s take on the Batwoman costume, it’s a real still from the upcoming three-episode crossover between The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. It continues to look great! I’m very excited to see it in motion. But it’s still the same Bat-costume we’ve seen already, just in different Bat-lighting.

What’s interesting instead are Rose’s comments to EW about how the Elseworlds event—and presumably, eventually the planned Batwoman TV show—will be approaching Kate Kane as a character. Not only is the Batwoman that the Flash, Green Arrow, and Supergirl will meet one who’s been donning the Bat-cowl for a while, she’s a very confident one:

She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her. I think, for the most part crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.

Part of that swagger is apparently that Kate has her own stuff to deal with in Gotham City, so when a bunch of goofballs show up wondering why they’ve all been bodyswapped for some reason, she just does not have the time to deal with their antics, Rose added:

Kate does not want to deal with this. She has a whole other agenda, a whole other life that she’s trying to sort out right now, and these frigging superheroes come in and they’re a mess, and they need her help.

Given that Oliver Queen usually fulfills the grump factor in CW/DC Crossovers, it’s honestly going to be kind of fun to not only see him get looser with the shenanigans, but to have Batwoman as a grump-filter instead. Now that they actually have a Bat-family member, maybe Ollie can stop aping the Dark Knight so much!

Elseworlds kicks off three nights of Batusi-induced mania starting December 9.