We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyComic Book Shows

In Doom Patrol's First Season 2 Trailer, the Gang's All Back to Fight a Super Child

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Doom Patrol
Doom PatrolDC UniverseHBO MaxStreamingDCDC ComicsDC Entertainment
9
Save
Dorothy Spinner, a girl who can bring figments of her imagination to life.
Dorothy Spinner, a girl who can bring figments of her imagination to life.
Image: HBO Max
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

When Doom Patrol returns later this month, Crazy Jane, Cyborg, Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Niles Caulder won’t just be going up against enormous rats, they’ll be fighting the one of the most powerful beings to ever exist within DC’s sprawling universe of characters: a young girl named Dorothy who has the power to turn her thoughts into reality.

Advertisement

In the first trailer for Doom Patrol season two, the gang’s all back and growing closer and more fond of each other. But the newest addition to their family, Niles’ long-lost daughter Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), presents a new and unique challenge for the team that none of them are exactly prepared to deal with. Her powers are near godlike, and theirs are...rather garden-variety by metahuman standards.

Advertisement

But playing at a disadvantage has always been the Doom Patrol’s strength, and even if Dorothy can conjure anthropomorphic rabbit monsters from her mind, that’s not going to be enough to stop them from suiting up (colloquially speaking) and rolling out to do what they do best (“best,” in this case, referring to saving the world).

Doom Patrol’s second season hits DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Economic Theory That Could Fuel a Climate Change Revolution

Ground-Penetrating Radar Reveals Entire Ancient Roman City

The Best Apps for Fixing Your Wifi

Tropical Depression Cristobal Could Make Historic Lake Superior Landfall