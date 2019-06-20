After the Oscar-winning success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there was little doubt a sequel would be coming. And not just a sequel—spinoffs and more, too. Speaking with io9 about Spider-Man: Far From Home on Wednesday, producer Amy Pascal gave us a small but encouraging update.



“We are definitely hard at work on the sequel,” Pascal said via phone from London. “You can expect another movie.”

Advertisement

Way back in November, news broke that Joaquim Dos Santos, who worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender, would be directing a Spider-Verse sequel with David Callaham (The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984) writing. We believe that’s still the case but, even if it’s not, things are progressing as we speak.

Advertisement

A few months later, we also got the news that the film’s producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, had signed on to make a bunch of new TV shows, including Spider-Verse shows, and Pascal said that’s progressing as well too.

“We are doing some television and all these things have to make sense together,” Pascal said. “I think we have some fantastic shows that we’re doing and we’re just putting them together now.”

Advertisement

So while we’re all just kind of getting through the summer months, know that somewhere out there, probably on the Sony lot in Culver City, California, people are working on new Spider-Verse content. And we cannot wait.

We’ll have more on Spider-Man: Far From Home and the web-slinger in general soon. The new film opens on July 2.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.