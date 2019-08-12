Photo: Disney

For the second time in as many years, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is joining a major film at the last minute.

Deadline reports that Hounsou is replacing Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, written and directed by John Krasinksi. Henry was forced to exit due to an unspecified scheduling conflict (though, as you may recall, he is playing Phastos in Marvel’s The Eternals).

Advertisement

There’s no word on who Hounsou is playing in the highly secretive Quiet Place sequel, or what the sequel is about, though. All we know is Emily Blunt returns and will be joined by Cillian Murphy, and that the film is scheduled for release March 20, 2020.

Advertisement

A similar recasting situation happened in 2018, too. Actor Ron Cephas Jones was originally cast as the wizard in DC’s Shazam but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Hounsou stepped in and the rest is history. He killed that role, the movie was a huge success, and a sequel is expected in the coming years. But he’s been known to do that. He’s got two Oscar nominations under his belt and a slew of hit films, including Gladiator, Furious 7, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel.

Hounsou also has plenty of other projects going on where he’s not filling in for someone else: He’s set to appear in the upcoming Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, and is one of multiple Bosleys in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.