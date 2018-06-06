Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When characters are fighting to the death in a shallow pool of water perched on the edge of a cliff that’s halfway down the side of a towering canyon where a waterfall normally gushes... it’s safe to assume there’s some Hollywood magic at work. But as Scanline VFX reveals in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of Black Panther, the most stunning parts of Wakanda only exist inside a computer.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

However, one of the details that surprised me most about the post-production work on Black Panther was how the visual effects artists at Scanline enhanced even the smallest details to make these fight scenes appear even more epic—including the amount of water being splashed around by T’Challa and M’Baku (actors Chadwick Boseman and Winston Duke) as they battle. Is anything real?

[Vimeo via Art of VFX]