In Black Mask's Destiny NY, Being the Chosen One Kinda Blows

Logan thinking about the mysteries of her own prophecy. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Into every generation, no fewer than 10 tales about chosen ones fated to save the world or some such are borne. But in Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano’s Black Mask Studios comic Destiny NY, the story’s a little different than you may be accustomed to. io9 is excited to debut a first look at it today.

Like all of the graduate students attending Destiny University, Logan McBride was fated to d o great things from the very moment she was born. As someone who’s seemingly already fulfilled her specific prophecy, Logan gets through life alright enough working as a barista when she isn’t studying and getting mixed up in yet another romantic entanglement.

While learning that her recent ex-girlfriend’s just become engaged seems rather significant to Logan as Destiny NY opens, it’s a rather mundane event within the grander scheme of things, especially as the new Black Mask comic kicks off, and Logan’s brought face to face with a mysterious new woman who changes her life. In this exclusive first look at Destiny NY, Logan’s friends Anthony and Gia begin to get closer to the comic’s mysteries just as Logan herself starts to suspect that her latest hook-up might have to potential to become much, much more.

Anthony and Gia, two of Logan’s classmates, getting close to something they don’t fully understand. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Logan realizing that she’s faling hard. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Logan on a breakfast date. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Logan realizing that the woman she’s got a crush on is sort of a trust fund kid. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Logan and her new dream woman parting ways. Image : Manuel Preitano/Black Mask

Destiny NY launches March 3.



