The Harley Quinn rises. Margot Robbie is here to kick ass and shimmy some shoulders in the first official movie teaser for Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Fabulous Harley Quinn).



Following on the heels of the ambiguously gorgeous “See You Soon” video, we’re now getting our first real glimpse at Birds of Prey. And it looks...glorious. The weapons, the fashions, the total powerhouse of femme.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Fabulous Harley Quinn) stars Robbie as the Emancipated One, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.

