We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

In a Doctor Who Premiere Clip, the Companions Use a Low-Tech Cover Story to Do Some High-Tech Research

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Doctor Who
898
2
1
Is he a good guy or a bad guy? You’ll find no spoilers here.
Image: BBC

A week ago, we learned that Doctor Who will be returning on New Year’s Day, and now we’ve got our first clip from the season premiere.

Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole), posing as journalists, question a new character—some kind of transportation mogul, played by Sir Lenny Henry. But while he thinks they’re newspaper, er, legacy media reporters, even reassuring himself by looking up their (obviously fake) credentials, in fact, there’s something way more involved going on with their recording equipment.

Advertisement

Check it out!

Definitely intriguing, but why do they need this guy’s DNA? Who is he, exactly, and how does he factor into the events of the premiere, “Spyfall” Part One?” We’ll find out when Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC America on January 1, 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Who Are You?

Doctor Who Reveals New Year's Day Return in a New Teaser

Chris Chibnall Teases a Menacing New Take on Doctor Who's Cybermen

7 Non-Traditional Versions of A Christmas Carol to Warm Your Cold, Cold Heart

Your First Thrilling Look at Doctor Who Season 12 Is Here

Doctor Who’s Chris Chibnall Says He’s Already Working on Season 13 and Isn't Going Anywhere

Doctor Who Season 12 Has Revealed Its New and Returning Creatives

New Doctor Who Set Pictures Confirm the Return of Some Iconic Foes

Watch a Missing Chapter of Doctor Who's History Get Brought Back to Life in This Incredible Retro Remake

Christopher Eccleston on Why He Left Doctor Who—and Didn't Come Back for the 50th Anniversary

About the author