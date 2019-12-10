In a Doctor Who Premiere Clip, the Companions Use a Low-Tech Cover Story to Do Some High-Tech Research

Is he a good guy or a bad guy? You’ll find no spoilers here. Image : BBC

A week ago, we learned that Doctor Who will be returning on New Year’s Day, and now we’ve got our first clip from the season premiere.



Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole), posing as journalists, question a new character—some kind of transportation mogul, played by Sir Lenny Henry. But while he thinks they’re newspaper, er, legacy media reporters, even reassuring himself by looking up their (obviously fake) credentials, in fact, there’s something way more involved going on with their recording equipment.

Check it out!

Definitely intriguing, but why do they need this guy’s DNA? Who is he, exactly, and how does he factor into the events of the premiere, “Spyfall” Part One?” We’ll find out when Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC America on January 1, 2020.

