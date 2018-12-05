Image: Aaron Campbell and José Villarrubia (Image Comics)

Though Image’s Infidel is one of the publisher’s newer titles to recently hit stores, TriStar is already moving full-steam ahead with a big screen adaptation, and the studio’s just found a director to helm the film.

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote with illustrations from Aaron Campbell and José Villarrubia, Infidel tells the story of Aisha, a Muslim-American woman, as she and her neighbors come to realize that their apartment building is being menaced by a malevolent, racist presence targeting them for their ethnicities.

Advertisement

Variety reports that Paradise Now and The Mountain Between Us’ Hany Abu-Assad has been tapped to direct the film, with Juliet Snowden and Stiels White attached to adapt the script.



Between Infidel, the Candyman remake, HBO’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country, and the Mary J. Blige-led Body Cam, it’s looking as if there’s about to be a new wave of fascinating horror stories that use genre to explore the complexities of race and bigotry in America.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.