Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks is one of the internet’s most talented amateur Lego builders; there’s a good reason Lego turned his working Labyrinth maze into an official set. He hasn’t let the fame go to his head, however. He continues to build and share amazing Lego creations, like this delightful Death Star trench run animated sculpture.



Through a clever use of moving Lego Technic parts hidden just below the surface of the tiny Death Star, Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 weaves back and forth as it chases Luke Skywalker’s evasive X-wing, while a pair of ion cannons takes aim at the Rebel ship.

This set is actually an alternate version of another set, “Pursuit of Flight,” that Allemann has once again shared to the Lego Ideas site. With just over 2,000 people pledging support, it needs another 8,000 before Lego will consider putting it into production. They both feature fun animated features, but while “Pursuit of Flight” features a pair of WW1 fighter planes, I much prefer this “Pursuit of Luke” version.

