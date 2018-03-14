I never developed a taste for tea, or hot leaf water, as it should be more accurately called. But how else am I going to justify spending $71 on a novelty stovetop kettle shaped like Darth Vader’s helmet? It’s even got a tiny replica of Vader’s lightsaber for its handle. How am I supposed to resist that? I’m only human!
I’m impressed no one has really made the connection between Vader’s helmet and kettles before, especially given the glut of Star Wars-themed kitchen accessories already out there. But check out this epic item description:
In space, no-one can hear you steam… which is a shame because the superbly menacing Darth Vader Kettle has a whistle that could awaken The Force.
Fancy a fragrant cup of Darthjeeling or a nice Hoth mug of java? Then let the Dark Lord of the Sith lend a heat-resistant gloved hand. Styled to resemble the silhouette of Vader’s iconic shiny armoured bonce (albeit with a Lightsaber welded to it), this officially licensed, high quality stainless-steel stovetop kettle will have 1.7L of water boiling with barely suppressed rage faster than you can say ‘the brew is strong with this one...’
Made from stainless steel and plastic, I’m a little disappointed this kettle’s whistle doesn’t somehow play John Williams’ “Imperial March” when your water starts boiling. But who am I kidding? I have zero use for boiling hot water most days, but this is still going to end up in my cupboards.
