Don’t mind me, I’ve got all the somethings in my eye. Image : Netflix

Netflix has announced a new series called Lost Ollie, about a lost toy traveling through the countryside to find the boy who left him behind. Sure. OK. Thanks a lot, Netflix—as if I didn’t already have enough things in my life to make me sad.

In a press release, Netflix revealed an upcoming four-part series called Lost Ollie, based on the children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey by William Joyce. Created by Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and directed by Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), it tells the parallel stories of a boy and his lost toy who go to the ends of the earth to find each other again. As you can see in the above image of Ollie, it’s going to break our hearts.

According to Teddy Biaselli, head of YA and family shows at Netflix, Lost Ollie has been in the works at Netflix for about four years. The series will be a live-action and CGI hybrid, with Industrial Light & Magic coming aboard to design Ollie and his friends. Biaselli shared how excited he was to finally see this show come to fruition, as it was one of the first projects he acquired after joining the streaming platform.

“Lost Ollie is truly an odyssey about two friends trying to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them. I love this show because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on,” he said in a statement.

No expected production or release date has been announced for Lost Ollie yet.

