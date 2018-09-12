Photo: Bottleneck Gallery

And we’re not even counting the new movie!

Yes, the 1978 John Carpenter Halloween is getting a reboot/sequel on October 19, but fans of the original film will have a few other ways they can celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Myers in the coming weeks.

First up, on September 27, CineLife Entertainment is bringing the Carpenter classic back to the big screen in theaters nationwide. For a full list of theaters and to buy tickets, click here.

Second, there’s a 40th anniversary Halloween convention coming to Pasadena, California from October 12-14. There will be a location tour, vendors, screenings, Q&As, and more. You can find all the information at this link.

Finally, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing, for the first time, limited edition screenprints of Bob Gleason’s legendary poster for the original film. Sure, you can own the image as a flimsy lithograph any day of the week, but Gleason and the gallery worked together to recreate the image as a finely crafted screenprint. You can buy it not just as the regular poster, but also on foil or as an art print, if you prefer it without titles. Check out the different images below, along with the edition sizes and costs.

Those posters all go on sale at noon EST on Thursday, September 13. Read more at this link.



And then, yes, we still have that new Halloween movie to look forward to, which opens October 19. You should be well prepared for that, if you partake in any of the above shenanigans.