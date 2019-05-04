What’s blue, retro-futurist, and made of denim? A good Starfleet jacket.
As Trek Movie reports, Volante Design, a fantastic boutique nerd fashion line, has released the Starfleet 2256 line for men and women. The coat, inspired by Star Trek: Discovery, is designed to resemble the Starfleet uniforms (in several color variations, including the shadowy Section 31), with careful detailing and, of course, the Starfleet symbol.
These are some fantastic coats, and would make for strong casual cosplay material. The denim is also a fun choice, as it gives Starfleet a sort of grunge vibe. If you’re interested in these coats, they’re on sale now for $330, which isn’t cheap, but is cheaper than inventing warp travel and ushering in the Rodenberry utopia.
