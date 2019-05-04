Image: CBS

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

What’s blue, retro-futurist, and made of denim? A good Starfleet jacket.



As Trek Movie reports, Volante Design, a fantastic boutique nerd fashion line, has released the Starfleet 2256 line for men and women. The coat, inspired by Star Trek: Discovery, is designed to resemble the Starfleet uniforms (in several color variations, including the shadowy Section 31), with careful detailing and, of course, the Starfleet symbol.



Advertisement

Image: Volante, via Trek Movie

Image: Volante, via Trek Movie

These are some fantastic coats, and would make for strong casual cosplay material. The denim is also a fun choice, as it gives Starfleet a sort of grunge vibe. If you’re interested in these coats, they’re on sale now for $330, which isn’t cheap, but is cheaper than inventing warp travel and ushering in the Rodenberry utopia.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.