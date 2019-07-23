Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s new superhero show, The Boys, debuts this week and we’ve already seen and heard plenty about it. However, the studio just released a final trailer and it’s basically everything you could want from the show and then some.

We get the whole set up of the plot—based on the comic Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson—introduce most of the characters, see how it’s all going to work out, and so much more. Basically, if this trailer doesn’t pique your interested, nothing will. Check it out.

While some of the other trailers really focused on kind of the scope of the show, this weaves that in and out with the more personal story. The story of a man who loses the woman he loves in a truly horrific fashion and finds a way to get revenge. And if that revenge just so happens to help keep a lid on a world of evil superheroes, well, all the better.



Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Simon Pegg, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and others, The Boys debuts on Amazon Prime July 26.

