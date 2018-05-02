Image: 20th Century Fox

Part of what made the first Deadpool’s blockbuster success so amazing was that the film’s budget was surprisingly lean, leading to creative choices being born from the restriction of, well, not having as much cash to throw around. If there’s ever to be a third Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds wants that sort of restriction back.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly as part of a cover story for Deadpool 2—a much bigger sequel that’s thrust Reynold’s zany, hyperviolent mutant onto a flashier stage with a whole host of comic book cohorts along for the ride—Reynolds look to the future for a possible Deadpool 3 (which would likely be the first in the series that would come under the auspices of Disney, which is set to acquire 20th Century Fox in 2019). His answer about doing a third movie in the saga didn’t come down to exhaustion with the character or anything, but a desire to keep Deadpool’s universe small and simple, and capable of doing things that aren’t just high-stakes comic book movie action:

I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t. I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do. Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film.

Considering Deadpool could potentially be joining a suddenly much larger Marvel universe by the time a third movie is rolling around, it’s interesting to see Reynolds less keen on upping the scale and wanting to keep the series as inventive as it was the first time around. Disney has hinted it would be inclined to agree when it comes to keeping Deadpool as it is, so hopefully Reynolds will get his wish if a third film does get greenlit.