If Guile doesn’t kick someone’s butt and tell them to go home and be a family man, well... what’s even the point of making a Street Fighter TV show?

Deadline brings news that Capcom’s legendary fighting game franchise is being developed for TV by production company Entertainment One. The prospect is exciting but the article describes it in only the vaguest of terms via a statement attributed to company president Mark Gordon:



“Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Joey, Jacqueline and Mark, who are already so deeply connected to this brand, to bring this adored story to television audiences everywhere. A particular strength of Street Fighteris the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

Street Fighter’s been around for more than 25 years and has already had multiple movies and webseries adaptations made from it. It’s always been a series focused more concerned with getting players to Hadouken! each other than storytelling, though, and has been all over the map in terms of tone. Of course, this project will have to have impeccable fight choreography but it’ll be interesting to see if this Street Fighter show tries not to take itself too seriously. We’ll have to wait and see.