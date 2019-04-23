Image: DC/Mondo

Framing a comic book and putting it on the wall may look good, but certain issues deserve to be showcased in a bigger and better way. Especially iconic covers from throughout history, and Mondo is doing just that.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman, the Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas is opening a show called “80 Years Of Batman.” But, instead of just a bunch of cool Batman art, this show will be comprised of 18 memorable Batman comic book covers from history, blown up and recreated as limited-edition screen printed posters. Here are five examples.

Image: DC/Mondo

Image: DC/Mondo

Image: DC/Mondo

Image: DC/Mondo

Image: DC/Mondo

The show opens at 7 p.m. CT on May 17 and remains on display at the gallery in Austin through May 25. Any leftover posters from the gallery will usually go online in the days after via @MondoNews on Twitter.



“For most of my life I’ve been enamored with Batman. His rogues. His world. His look. It’s just about as perfect as you can get,” Eric Garza, Mondo’s creative director, said in a press release “It wasn’t until I was a bit older that I became enthralled with the artists who have lent their talents to drawing old Bats. From campy pulp detective to hardened Dark Knight, so many brilliant artists have added to the allure and majesty of the Caped Crusader... We are proud to share them with the world as beautifully produced screen printed posters. Long live the Bat.”

For more on the Mondo Gallery, visit this link.

