Ian McKellen Got the X-Gene He Deserves

Can't advocate for a mutant nation state without good vaccination protocols, really.

Sure, it’s not magnetism. But it’ll help one of the most beloved actors around avoid catching an illness that has claimed the lives of over a million people this year.



T he first approved vaccines against covid-19 are now being administered in countries around the world, and priorities to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and civilians most vulnerable to the virus have meant people from all walks have life have begun receiving shots. Among those this week? Acting legend, sometimes wizard, Sir Ian McKellen.

McKellen took social media by storm yesterday with pictures of him receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London. Speaking to the press as he received the shot, McKellen said he felt “euphoric,” which was mostly likely just his latent X-Gene kicking in, but he went on to encourage anyone who could to step forward and get vaccinated themselves, in order to keep themselves everyone around them safe.

“ It is invasive of course, it looks like a weapon—a needle—but it isn’t, it’s a friend,” McKellen joked. “I would encourage everybody to do the sensible thing, not just for themselves but for everybody else, because if you’re virus-free that helps everybody else, doesn’t it?”

